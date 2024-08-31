Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Separately, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000.

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGNR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $32.71.

About American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF

The American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in a narrow portfolio of global stocks that are predominantly involved in natural resources and related businesses.

