Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK remained flat at $25.48 during midday trading on Friday. 1,789,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.