Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 952,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after buying an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,125,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,995 shares of company stock worth $3,657,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.31. 303,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $134.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.01.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

