Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,808,056,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733,326 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,527 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $193,342,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,051,000 after buying an additional 2,973,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.47. 18,398,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,073,931. The stock has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $72.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

