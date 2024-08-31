Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,547 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.52. 279,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,185. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $79.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

