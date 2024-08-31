Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 217 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,118 shares of company stock worth $2,648,339. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.36. The company had a trading volume of 283,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,746. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $151.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.03.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

