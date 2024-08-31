NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
NYSE:NWG opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.1543 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
