Navalign LLC Acquires 33,212 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 30,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 676,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,201. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

