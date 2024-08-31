Navalign LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Navalign LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $86.48. 71,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

