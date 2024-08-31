Navalign LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 232,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.33.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,586. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

