Navalign LLC Purchases 499 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $558,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $131,456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 29.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,133,000 after purchasing an additional 485,811 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $77.48. 4,644,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,165. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

