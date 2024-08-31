NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 729 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $39,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SYK traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $360.42. 1,307,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.13 and a 200-day moving average of $341.56. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.84.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

