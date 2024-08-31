NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.84. 682,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,741. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.70. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

