NBT Bank N A NY Sells 595 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $890,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,295,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,916. The company has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.18 and a 200-day moving average of $162.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

