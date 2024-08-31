NBT Bank N A NY Sells 7,051 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 707,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,340. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

