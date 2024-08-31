nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $40.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NCNO. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nCino from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

nCino Stock Performance

NCNO stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.06 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $30,874,069.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,552,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,011,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $30,874,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,552,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,011,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,642,425 shares of company stock worth $212,241,592 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

