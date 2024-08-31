Needham & Company LLC Boosts Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $37.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,032 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $30,990.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,393,782.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $808,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,195. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Veracyte by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,372,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after purchasing an additional 161,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,179,000 after purchasing an additional 242,760 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,012,000 after purchasing an additional 242,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,697,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,779,000 after purchasing an additional 509,340 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

