Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMBA. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.58.

Shares of AMBA opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.65. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $65.88.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $494,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,587.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ambarella by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

