Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Short Interest Up 65.8% in August

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the July 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NONEF remained flat at $13.64 during trading hours on Friday. Net One Systems has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $16.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64.

Net One Systems Co, Ltd. provides information platform solutions and services in Japan. The company offers information and communications technology, and virtual desktop infrastructure solutions. It also provides telecommunication networks, such as carrier Ethernet, IP/MPLS networks, mobile network infrastructure, and SDN/NFV for telecom operators; and installation planning, operational support, and computer network system optimization.

