NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.48-6.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.200 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.67.

NetApp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $120.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.37. NetApp has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

