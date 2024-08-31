Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Netflix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.45.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $8.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $701.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $659.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

