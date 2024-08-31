New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 46032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
New Age Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 17.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.
New Age Metals Company Profile
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
