New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.9% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $18,610,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,876,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company has a market capitalization of $300.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 41.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.