New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Has $265,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.50. 2,587,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.68 and its 200 day moving average is $233.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

