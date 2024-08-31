New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Has $7.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $63.37. 3,631,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,202. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.45.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

