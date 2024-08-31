New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 74,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after buying an additional 21,413 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,180,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $350,157,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.04 and a 200 day moving average of $271.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

