New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in Oracle by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 25.0% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.29. 7,980,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,333. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

