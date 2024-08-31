New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,294 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.45. 205,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,277. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

