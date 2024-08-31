New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 199,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,341,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.2% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 124.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,280,000 after acquiring an additional 134,281 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 18.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $556.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,118. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $557.60. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $532.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

