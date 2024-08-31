New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.42 Million Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,457,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGSD traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,803. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.1183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.