New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 857,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,428 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 439,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,185,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13,939.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,775,000 after acquiring an additional 384,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 195,914 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,256. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

