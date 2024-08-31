Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 6,263.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Jabil Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE JBL traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.28. 2,024,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,298. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.61.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

