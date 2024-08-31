Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 107.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up 1.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in CGI were worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $273,239,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,909,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CGI by 3,776.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 699,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,381,000 after purchasing an additional 681,747 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,156,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,181,000 after buying an additional 493,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,085,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,103,000 after acquiring an additional 272,371 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC cut CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

CGI Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 280,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,028. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day moving average is $106.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.