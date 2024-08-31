Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Invests $1.83 Million in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Nextracker by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Nextracker by 1,602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.45.

Nextracker stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

