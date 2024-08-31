Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Lowers Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,720.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $121.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,458. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $116.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.76.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

