Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 18,000 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of AllianceBernstein worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.95.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.6 %

AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 177,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,947. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $139,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,923 shares in the company, valued at $903,935.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $445,673.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $139,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,935.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Stories

