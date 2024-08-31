Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 184,000 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 149.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.20% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 353,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 972,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter.

REET stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. 2,781,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,540. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

