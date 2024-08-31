Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 24,200 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 114,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CTRE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. 1,588,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

