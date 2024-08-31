Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 8,500 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,545,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,041. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.