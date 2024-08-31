Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in August

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,600 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 31st total of 1,939,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,706.0 days.

Nihon M&A Center Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NHMAF remained flat at $4.20 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. Nihon M&A Center has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.87.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

