NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $83.33 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

