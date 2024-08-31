Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,500 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the July 31st total of 2,956,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,409.5 days.
Nippon Steel Stock Performance
Shares of NISTF stock remained flat at $23.00 during trading on Friday. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $25.22.
About Nippon Steel
