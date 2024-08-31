Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,500 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the July 31st total of 2,956,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,409.5 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NISTF stock remained flat at $23.00 during trading on Friday. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $25.22.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

