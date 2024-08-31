NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) Short Interest Update

NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, an increase of 122.7% from the July 31st total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,791,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NOHO Price Performance

Shares of NOHO stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,305,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,229,348. NOHO has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About NOHO

NOHO, Inc manufactures and sells energy drinks. The company provides The NOHO Supershot energy drink to cure hangovers. Its NOHO Supershot energy drink also offers energy boost to beat general fatigue, jet lag, and wooziness. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

