Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,729 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $13,627,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 96,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.16. 1,439,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.20. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,700 shares of company stock worth $1,105,065. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.