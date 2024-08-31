North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Buys New Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,561,000 after buying an additional 156,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,142,000 after acquiring an additional 151,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 521,456 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $350,811,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.71. 1,206,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.76. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

