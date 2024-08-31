North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Decreases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up about 2.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.05% of Dover worth $12,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Dover by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $175,275,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 281,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,109 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,576,733. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.03. 1,515,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.33. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

