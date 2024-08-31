North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $13.42 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Rollins accounts for 2.4% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.06% of Rollins worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter worth about $1,592,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 3.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 26.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

