North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $17.83 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 26,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,172,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,672,000 after purchasing an additional 519,039 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,039,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $368.56. 3,216,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.95. The company has a market capitalization of $365.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

