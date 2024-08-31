North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 4,245 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 3.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $39,137,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.60. 2,288,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,586. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $174.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

