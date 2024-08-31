North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 70.1% in the second quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.35. The stock had a trading volume of 188,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,157. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $65.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

